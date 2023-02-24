Sunny, breezy, and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has tracked to our east. We’ll see partly sunny skies today with a steady northwest breeze. Temperatures will be cooler compared to yesterday’s record high’s. Most areas will dip into the 30s tonight. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring a light wintrymix to the region Saturday morning. Eventually it will change over to a cold rain. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Light wintrymix, changing to rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

