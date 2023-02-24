Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny, breezy, and cooler

Light wintrymix Saturday, 60s Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front has tracked to our east. We’ll see partly sunny skies today with a steady northwest breeze. Temperatures will be cooler compared to yesterday’s record high’s. Most areas will dip into the 30s tonight. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring a light wintrymix to the region Saturday morning. Eventually it will change over to a cold rain. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Light wintrymix, changing to rain, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Turning Breezy Tonight. Cooler Friday. Colder Saturday - Some Mix and Rain
Record High Warmth, But For How Long?