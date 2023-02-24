St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball wins 9th straight LIS championship, 89-61 over Saint Gertrude

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball team got a game-high 33 points from McDonald’s All-American Kymora Johnson in beating Saint Gertrude 89-61 for the LIS championship.

It is the Saints ninth straight League of Independent Schools championship. Zoe Burress was STAB’s second-leading scorer with 15 points. Sabrina Lewis added nine points. Johnson scored 19 of her 33 points in the first half.

STAB jumped out to an early 12-3 lead and never trailed. The Saints led by 13 at halftime and extended the lead to 23 after three quarters. The Saints improve to 24-1 on the season and now try to win a state championship starting next week.

