Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball wins 9th straight LIS championship, 89-61 over Saint Gertrude

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball team got a game-high 33 points from McDonald’s All-American Kymora Johnson in beating Saint Gertrude 89-61 for the LIS championship.

It is the Saints ninth straight League of Independent Schools championship. Zoe Burress was STAB’s second-leading scorer with 15 points. Sabrina Lewis added nine points. Johnson scored 19 of her 33 points in the first half.

STAB jumped out to an early 12-3 lead and never trailed. The Saints led by 13 at halftime and extended the lead to 23 after three quarters. The Saints improve to 24-1 on the season and now try to win a state championship starting next week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Choir practice
Monticello High School hosting ninth annual Winter Songs Concert
Abigail Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger hears concerns from central Virginia farmers
(FILE)
Hundreds of teddy bears donated to UVA Children’s Hospital
Solar panels (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative introduces solar scorecard