Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shenandoah County School Board gives update on bullying concerns

The principals discussed the importance of knowing and being present with the children that...
The principals discussed the importance of knowing and being present with the children that attend their schools to have a better understanding when it comes to discipline.(File)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County schools are working to address bullying in its schools.

In Jan, parents and students brought up bullying concerns, especially at Signal Knob Middle School.

Thursday, principals and the superintendent gave an update on how they handle student behavior.

Principals from all three school levels gave a briefing on how they handle misconduct within their schools.

They agreed that children’s behavior has changed after being fully back in school after the pandemic.

”Kids came back to school after the pandemic in terms of behaviors are a little different because of their mental health. Teachers need new tools in their tool kits, so we spend time working with our teachers and giving them new tools that they can use to deal with different behaviors that maybe they didn’t see before,” Holly Rusher, principal at Signal Knob Middle School said.

Rusher said they deal with student behavior on a case-by-case basis.

She said this way, the children are treated like an individual, but the consequences are the same as the handbook outlines.

The principals discussed the importance of knowing and being present with the children that attend their schools to have a better understanding when it comes to discipline.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

STAB wins LIS championship
St. Anne’s Belfield girls basketball wins 9th straight LIS championship, 89-61 over Saint Gertrude
The last time Richmond had a curfew was during the protests and riots that followed George...
Law enforcement officials could get more power after lawmakers pass curfew changes in bill
Choir practice
Monticello High School hosting ninth annual Winter Songs Concert
Abigail Spanberger
Rep. Spanberger hears concerns from central Virginia farmers