Police Chief Kochis to hold community forum addressing recent gun violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police Chief Michael Kochis will be holding a community forum on Monday, February 27, at 6 p.m. to address the city’s recent gun violence.

It will be held in the old Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 10th Street and Grady Avenue, blocks away from Wednesday afternoon’s shooting of Nicklous Pendleton, 20, of Gordonsville. The church is also across the street from Dairy Market, where someone else was injured in a shooting on Saturday, February 18.

