Orange County High School celebrates Ride Your Tractor to School Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, February 24, some Orange County High Students opted to show up to school in style, riding high over Chevys on Toyotas on something better: John Deeres.

The students celebrated the new tradition of Ride Your Tractor to School Day.

“Last year we though it’d be a good idea to drive our tractors to school, just for fun, and FFA week came along last year. We thought it’d be a good idea to get everybody we could, and really make a name for ourselves,” Orange County High stdent Isaiah Tolber said.

The event was organized by the by the Orange County High School FFA, an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership.

According to Principal Frank Palmieri, it allows these students to be themselves.

“It’s a part of who they are, and they’re getting people to show. You know like, maybe back in elementary school, they used to do show-and-tell days. This is the ultimate show and tell. They’re showing their peers what they do outside of school,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri even joined in on the fun and rode in a tractor of his own.

“When I heard about it last year, I couldn’t wait to see it this year, and when they asked me if I wanted to participate I was like, absolutely. I couln’t resist the opportunity. My first time riding a tractor today so I am really excited about it,” Palmieri said.

