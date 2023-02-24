Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Final missing body recovered from Rockfish River after December incident

The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers located the last missing body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

The SRT has returned every week to the Rockfish River to search for the missing individuals since the vehicle they were riding in was swept away by rushing floodwaters in December.

The body recovered this morning will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

This concludes the SRT divers’ search efforts.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. A 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

In the initial searches, the bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank.

Once the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., from inside the vehicle.

After multiple searches of the Rockfish River, the VSP SRT located the body of Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington, Va. on Jan. 27, 2023.

RELATED:

Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway

Body found in Rockfish River identified as 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Chief Michael Kochis
Police Chief Kochis to hold community forum addressing recent gun violence
The special election is set for March 28.
Democrats, Republicans prepare for another quick turnaround
Morning Rush 022423
Morning Rush: C'ville Gun Violence, VA Curfew Bill, Mustache Man
The principals discussed the importance of knowing and being present with the children that...
Shenandoah County School Board gives update on bullying concerns