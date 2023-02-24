Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wins 2023 Virginia Governors Cup

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vineyard in Nelson County earned the highest honor when it comes to wine making.

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery is the winner of the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its Screaming Hawk Meritage Wine.

The owners of Delfosse say it’s the elevation slope of their location that helps make their wine unique, as well as their winemaker’s expansive background. Overall, they say it was a group effort to finally achieve this honor.

“From the first day I started here. I was always like, we’ve got to win the cup. We gotta win the cup because it’s the biggest event of the year, and there are so many good winemakers. To be in the case and to win the cup, it’s just incredible,” Delfosse Vineyards and Winery owner Michael Albers said.

Delfosse is rebranding to Mountain and Vine, Vineyards and Winery, and its owners hope this honor will help attract more people to the new name and its site.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Orange County High School celebrates Ride Your Tractor to School Day
Orange County High School celebrates Ride Your Tractor to School Day
Warmer weather causing spring flora to bloom earlier
Warmer weather causing spring flora to bloom earlier
Virginia Moose Scholarship program offering opportunity to win from $48k prize pool
Virginia Moose Scholarship program offering opportunity to win from $48k prize pool
Woodbrook Elementary holds 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony
Woodbrook Elementary holds 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony