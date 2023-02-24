Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wins 2023 Virginia Governors Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vineyard in Nelson County earned the highest honor when it comes to wine making.

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery is the winner of the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its Screaming Hawk Meritage Wine.

The owners of Delfosse say it’s the elevation slope of their location that helps make their wine unique, as well as their winemaker’s expansive background. Overall, they say it was a group effort to finally achieve this honor.

“From the first day I started here. I was always like, we’ve got to win the cup. We gotta win the cup because it’s the biggest event of the year, and there are so many good winemakers. To be in the case and to win the cup, it’s just incredible,” Delfosse Vineyards and Winery owner Michael Albers said.

Delfosse is rebranding to Mountain and Vine, Vineyards and Winery, and its owners hope this honor will help attract more people to the new name and its site.

