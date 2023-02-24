Advertise With Us
Community concerns arise over how to handle recent gun violence

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police say they are stepping up patrols in certain areas due to recent gun violence in the city, but not everyone thinks that is that answer.

‘Come as You are Cville’ Executive Director Tristen Kabesa says the patrols won’t solve the problem because gun violence will just shift to another neighborhood.

“They’re just going to move on elsewhere to a different area that is not considered a hotspot by the police,” Kabesa said.

Instead, Kabesa says change and accountability needs to come from inside.

“Is it okay because it’s our cousin or brother of ours committing this crime? And then we can scream ‘Free him?’ Or is it the fact that it is our cousin committing this crime, and now we’re going to help the community to alleviate some of this pain that people are feeling,” he said.

Kabesa says he wants more emphasis placed on youth programs and rec centers in the city.

“I believe in being involved creating more programs for the youth, because the youth is our future. The youth is seeing the adults behave in this manner,” he said.

