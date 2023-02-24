Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville City Schools conducting community survey to plan for the next 5 years

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is asking for the community’s help in developing its strategic plan. This plan outlines the next five years.

The plan helps the school set division set priorities and make decisions, which is why CCS wants to make sure as many people as possible are involved with it as possible.

It is available in both English and Spanish this year, and CCS staff say it can be easily translated online, too.

“We’ll be making sure that we’re hearing from a significant group of students, and other neighborhoods and other community partners and different groups just to make sure we are hearing those voices,” Amanda Korman with CCS said.

The survey is open until February 27 and can be accessed here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wins 2023 Virginia Governors Cup
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wins 2023 Virginia Governors Cup
Orange County High School celebrates Ride Your Tractor to School Day
Orange County High School celebrates Ride Your Tractor to School Day
Warmer weather causing spring flora to bloom earlier
Warmer weather causing spring flora to bloom earlier
Virginia Moose Scholarship program offering opportunity to win from $48k prize pool
Virginia Moose Scholarship program offering opportunity to win from $48k prize pool
Woodbrook Elementary holds 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony
Woodbrook Elementary holds 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Award Ceremony