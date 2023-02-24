Charlottesville City Schools conducting community survey to plan for the next 5 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is asking for the community’s help in developing its strategic plan. This plan outlines the next five years.

The plan helps the school set division set priorities and make decisions, which is why CCS wants to make sure as many people as possible are involved with it as possible.

It is available in both English and Spanish this year, and CCS staff say it can be easily translated online, too.

“We’ll be making sure that we’re hearing from a significant group of students, and other neighborhoods and other community partners and different groups just to make sure we are hearing those voices,” Amanda Korman with CCS said.

The survey is open until February 27 and can be accessed here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.