Wildly Warm for February Thursday. Record Breaking High Temperatures Expected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wildly warm for February with record breaking high temperatures Thursday. Temperatures will rise toward morning, as a warm front moves north of the region. Mostly sunny, breezy and much warmer Thursday afternoon as high temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Record breaking highs are expected. The record high for Charlottesville is 78 set only a year ago. The forecast is for lower 80s. This will make it feel more like late May and not late February, some twenty-five to thirty degrees above average. The warmest temperatures we have experienced, since last Fall.

Slowly cooling down behind a cold front Friday and turning much chillier Saturday with some chilly rain and possibly a brief wintry mix as it starts. Currently, this appears a light event. Temperatures set to warm up again, by Sunday. Some more rain arrives by Monday.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Rising temperatures to the 60s by dawn. South wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, much warmer and breezy. Record warm highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday Partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Mainly chilly rain showers arrive. A little sleet/snow possible, mainly north at the onset. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Rain, cooler. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s.

