Record High Warmth, But For How Long?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today is the pick day of the week, with partly cloudy skies and record high temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s across Central Virginia with breezy southerly winds, but this is just a brief warm up. Temperatures will cool on Friday, with chilly temperatures, cold rain and a chance for wintry weather on Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Chilly and rainy with a brief wintry mix. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Tracking widespread rain. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Clearing and partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

