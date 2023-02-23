Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Record High Warmth, But For How Long?

By Dominique Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today is the pick day of the week, with partly cloudy skies and record high temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s across Central Virginia with breezy southerly winds, but this is just a brief warm up. Temperatures will cool on Friday, with chilly temperatures, cold rain and a chance for wintry weather on Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 40′s and 50′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Saturday: Chilly and rainy with a brief wintry mix. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Tracking widespread rain. Highs in the mid 50′s.

Tuesday: Clearing and partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 60.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Record Warmth
Brief Period of Warmth
nbc29 weather at sunrise
The heat is on!
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Wildly Warm for February Thursday. Record Breaking High Temperatures Expected