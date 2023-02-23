Advertise With Us
Princess for a Day registration now open

Princess for a Day executive director, Coressa Williams with a child at Princess for a Day.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Princess for a Day is kicking off, and this year, many Charlottesville girls are getting involved.

The young ladies will get a chance to walk the red carpet, learn confidence building skills, and practice public speaking. The event is open to girls aged 3 to 16.

Princess for a Day Executive Director Coressa Williams says that starting girls on this program early can show a big difference in their self esteem.

There are so many stereotypes in the world today. There’s so many images out there for our girls to have to live up to. Princess for a Day allows them to own and embody who they are,” Williams said.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up here.

If you have any questions, you can call Princess for a Day at (240) 478-7180, or send an email to princessoutreach@gmail.com.

