Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

No injuries reported following house fire on Crenshaw Court

Albemarle County Fire Rescue.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a structure fire on Crenshaw Court around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday.

After unsuccessfully attempting to put out the flames, a resident of the home closed the bedroom door where the fire had started and quickly evacuated to call 911.

Officials say that closing the door helped to keep the fire contained until firefighters were able to get to the scene.

Five adults and a dog are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some...
Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility
Howard Baugh
Son of a Tuskegee Airman shares history with Louisa County Middle School students
The Henrico County Police Department says a juvenile faces several petitions after bringing a...
Henrico police: Teen found with gun at school
Rat issue at Greenstone on 5th
Charlottesville and apartment managers inspect rat infestation at Greenstone on 5th