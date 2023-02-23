No injuries reported following house fire on Crenshaw Court

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a structure fire on Crenshaw Court around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday.

After unsuccessfully attempting to put out the flames, a resident of the home closed the bedroom door where the fire had started and quickly evacuated to call 911.

Officials say that closing the door helped to keep the fire contained until firefighters were able to get to the scene.

Five adults and a dog are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

