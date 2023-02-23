Monticello High School hosting ninth annual Winter Songs Concert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday marks the ninth annual Winter Songs Concert to support the Shelter for Help in Emergency.

Nine different ensembles from various middle and high schools in the area are joining together for the cause.

This year marks the first year that the concert is back to being in-person after virtual versions were held during the pandemic. Burley Middle School choral director Craig Jennings says he hopes that means they will raise even more money.

“Our high watermark was $5,000 one year, and we have just about hit $30,000 But we’d like to set a record this year, and you could help with that,” Jennings said.

The show begins at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th at Monticello High School.

The concert is free, but is accepting donations at the door.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.