Man wins $100K from scratch-off during stop for eggs

The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X game’s top prize of $100,000.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky made an early morning trip to Kroger and left with more than just groceries.

Jerry Pannell went to buy eggs for his breakfast and decided to get a scratch-off lottery ticket while he was there.

To his surprise, Pannell won the top prize of $100,000 in the $5 Wild Numbers 20x game.

“I scratched it off and came right here (lottery headquarters),” Pannell told officials with the Kentucky Lottery. “I was just so surprised.”

Pannell took home $71,500 after taxes and will be using the money for home improvements, according to lottery officials.

He told lottery officials that his wife, who died a year ago, always wanted to make improvements to their home and now he has a chance to.

“I just wish she was here to see them,” Pannell said.

The Kroger store will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

