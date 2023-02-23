Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

IRA dissidents suspected of shooting Northern Ireland detective

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, where a...
Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, where a man, a serving police officer, was injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex in Omagh, Northern Ireland, Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, 2023.(Source: Oliver McVeigh/PA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - A senior Northern Ireland police officer is in critical but stable condition in a hospital after being shot by two masked men while he coached children’s soccer, authorities said Thursday.

A dissident Irish Republican Army splinter group is suspected of shooting the detective Wednesday night at a sports complex in Omagh, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) west of Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland named the wounded officer as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, a well-known officer who has led investigations into murders, organized crime and dissident paramilitary groups.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said Caldwell was attacked by two gunmen as he put soccer balls into the trunk of his car, accompanied by his young son.

“The investigation is at an early stage, we are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation,” McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster.

“The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.”

Politicians from across Ireland’s political divide, and the leaders of the U.K. and Ireland, condemned the attack.

More than 3,000 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. security forces.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accord largely ended the conflict, known as “the Troubles.” Major Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups gave up violence and disarmed, but small IRA splinter groups continue to mount sporadic attacks.

Omagh is the site of Northern Ireland’s deadliest attack, an August 1998 car bombing that killed 29 people. A dissident republican group called the Real IRA claimed responsibility for that attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue.
No injuries reported following house fire on Crenshaw Court
Josue Nolasco, 13, died at the hospital three days after his mother says he choked on a...
Boy, 13, dies days after choking on meatball at school, his mother says
A South Korean official says North Korea is "a clear and present danger" amid frequent missile...
South Korea says it will not accept a nuclear North Korea
Mason Craig, 29, is charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, Kathleen Craig. His...
Man accused of killing stepmother with hammer