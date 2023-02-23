Hundreds of teddy bears donated to UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of teddy bears are heading to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital. Dairy Queen of Harrisonburg and James Madison University Athletics partnered to make this happen.

People dropped off donations at the DQ in the Shenandoah Valley, while other pitched in during a “teddy toss” during a JMU basketball game last month.

“It was very, very heartwarming to see the community coming together and in a new way,” Dairy Queen General Manager Robyn Swecker said Thursday, February 23.

“I had little kids running up to me and they were just like, ‘Can I have one?’ And I think it just really brings a sense of comfort to them and a time of need,” Erin Chandler with UVA Children’s Hospital said.

Chandler says there’s around 1,000 bears for patients.

“I think coming to the hospital is scary, in general. So giving something to a child that they can kind of just snuggle and know that they can take with them,” she said.

Dairy Queen of Harrisonburg has been a longtime partner of UVA Children’s Hospital, though today’s donation is unique.

“This one, I think, is going to have the largest impact that I’ve seen in my few years here,” Chandler said. “Definitely very, very special.”

“Our community is just amazing,” Swecker said.

