Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hundreds of teddy bears donated to UVA Children’s Hospital

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of teddy bears are heading to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital. Dairy Queen of Harrisonburg and James Madison University Athletics partnered to make this happen.

People dropped off donations at the DQ in the Shenandoah Valley, while other pitched in during a “teddy toss” during a JMU basketball game last month.

“It was very, very heartwarming to see the community coming together and in a new way,” Dairy Queen General Manager Robyn Swecker said Thursday, February 23.

“I had little kids running up to me and they were just like, ‘Can I have one?’ And I think it just really brings a sense of comfort to them and a time of need,” Erin Chandler with UVA Children’s Hospital said.

Chandler says there’s around 1,000 bears for patients.

“I think coming to the hospital is scary, in general. So giving something to a child that they can kind of just snuggle and know that they can take with them,” she said.

Dairy Queen of Harrisonburg has been a longtime partner of UVA Children’s Hospital, though today’s donation is unique.

“This one, I think, is going to have the largest impact that I’ve seen in my few years here,” Chandler said. “Definitely very, very special.”

“Our community is just amazing,” Swecker said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger hears concerns from central Virginia farmers
Solar panels (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative introduces solar scorecard
(STOCK)
Charlottesville City Schools dealing with spike in email scams
Del. Sally Hudson (FILE)
End of emergency SNAP benefits worry Delegate Hudson