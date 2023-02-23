The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Our record high heat will quickly fade behind a cold front. Conditions begin to cool Friday into the weekend. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure to our south will bring a cold rain to the region, with a light wintrymix Saturday. Conditions will improve Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & mild, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, light wintrymix, cold rain, High: low 40s...Low: ,mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

