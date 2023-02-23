Greene’s Bob Baker achieving world-wide fame for award-winning mustache

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man with a stupendous mustache is now seeing world-wide fame.

Bob Baker, a two-time National Mustache Champion, has been getting more attention since being featured on NBC29.

“The next day, I started getting messages from people in San Francisco, New Mexico, Nebraska, Florida, Michigan, Boston, all around the United States told me, ‘I saw you on my local news,’” Baker said.

People found Baker on social media too, as his TikTok following grew to 1.4 million.

“I was like, ‘Is this really Inside Edition?’ I checked the person out, and we started communicating. They wanted to do an interview right away, so I did an interview with him,” he said.

The Washington Post also did a story on Baker, and he recently appeared on WGN’s morning show in Chicago.

Baker says he spends about 20 minutes each morning on his mustache.

“I do try to spend a little extra attention when I go out. I’m always trying to present the best me, and when I run into people who may recognize me I want them to see the best me,” he said.

The most popular question he gets: How do you eat and drink?

“When it’s not styled, I take the mustache and push it up. It’s O if it gets dirty, but I don’t want to chew on it and break the hairs,” Baker said.

Baker says he still hasn’t come across a big money-making opportunity.

“A lot of people think I look like the Pringles guy,” he said. “If I get enough engagement and people tag Pringles, Pringles may reach out and say, ‘We’d like to work with you, and maybe eat some of our Pringles.’”

[Editor’s Note: Alex Louis Armstrong from Full Metal Alchemist might also be a good fit]

RELATED: Greene County man is mustache champ

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.