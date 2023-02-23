Advertise With Us
Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting

Page Street scene
Page Street scene
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police say the person found shot in the area of 10th & Page neighborhood Wednesday, February 22, has died.

CPD has identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

Police believe the shooting happened on Hardy Drive. Pendleton was found in a car along Page Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

