Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police say the person found shot in the area of 10th & Page neighborhood Wednesday, February 22, has died.

CPD has identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

Police believe the shooting happened on Hardy Drive. Pendleton was found in a car along Page Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting along Page Street, one person injured

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.