Gordonsville man killed in 10th & Page shooting, police increasing presence of officers

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police say the person found shot in the area of 10th & Page neighborhood Wednesday, February 22, has died.

CPD has identified the victim as 20-year-old Nicklous Pendleton of Gordonsville.

Police believe the shooting happened on Hardy Drive. Pendleton was found in a car along Page Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Charlottesville Police Department says it will be implementing new strategies, including increased presence of officers.

“In the three hotspot areas that we’ve identified, where we’re seeing the most gun violence, that’s going to be officers on foot, officers on bikes, and officers in their vehicles,” CPD Chief Michael Kochis said Thursday, February 23. “They’re going to speak to members of the community, and they’re going to address crime.”

Two of the area are around 10th & Page. The third is the UVA Corner area.

“I’ve assigned a full-time detective to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, this task force works in a covert capacity to address gun crime and identify where these guns are coming from,” Chief Kochis said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raines, CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

The Charlottesville Police Department hopes to start more community events and engagement to address the gun violence issues.

Kochis says his department has to be part of the community solution: “They have to trust that we’re going to police in a way that is ethical and that is constitutional, and we’re going to we’re going to do just that. But again, it’s going to take time,” he said.

