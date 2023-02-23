End of emergency SNAP benefits worry Delegate Hudson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency COVID-19 SNAP benefits are coming to an end.

The relief was designed to stop people from having to worry about their next meal when the pandemic first started.

“When the pandemic first hit, Virginia started issuing extra payments for SNAP benefits to help families make ends meet, and like a lot of extra provisions during the pandemic, that’s starting to wind down,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “Starting in March, SNAP beneficiaries should notice a difference in their payments.”

Del. Hudson says she is worried about families and seniors.

“It will be a notable switch for lots of families, so that’s why it’s important to get the word out, so families can be prepared for the change,” she said. “There are going to be people caught off guard, so the more people can be prepared for the transition, the better off we’ll all be.”

