Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Community meeting held in Staunton for potential solar facility

The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some...
The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some wattage reserved for the community to pull from, according to Oikos.(file)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton residents got to hear from the property owner and builders for a potential solar project in the area Wednesday night.

Residents could ask any questions and voice concerns to those in charge of the facility.

“That property is very close to where I grew up and where my parents live,” Lisa Hatter, a Staunton resident said.

Hatter said she came to the meeting to gather more information before making a decision about whether she was for or against the facility.

“Heating what the area would be like you know just more in detail,” Hatter said.

In Jan Oikos filed for a special use permit for this solar facility.

It is set to be located at 801 Commerce Road just south of VDOT and the Virginia State Police complex.

“I did ask the property owner that was here tonight if I could go look at the property and look at the lay of the land and he said yeah that was great he also proposed maybe doing a field trip with some of the interested citizens,” Hatter said.

The proposed solar facility would be a multi-use facility for utility solar and have some wattage reserved for the community to pull from, according to Oikos.

Many in the meeting were concerned about the amount of energy this facility would generate.

Others had ideas about different ways this property could be used like more affordable housing.

The property owners and solar company said if there is enough interest they will continue to have public outreach and community meetings.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others

Latest News

Albemarle County Fire Rescue.
No injuries reported following house fire on Crenshaw Court
Howard Baugh
Son of a Tuskegee Airman shares history with Louisa County Middle School students
The Henrico County Police Department says a juvenile faces several petitions after bringing a...
Henrico police: Teen found with gun at school
Rat issue at Greenstone on 5th
Charlottesville and apartment managers inspect rat infestation at Greenstone on 5th