Community Climate Collaborative introduces solar scorecard

Solar panels (FILE)
Solar panels (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit is targeting climate change at the local level with a new scoring system.

The Community Climate Collaborative, or C3 for short, is now utilizing the “Solar Climate Justice Scorecard”

The scorecard allows activists, developers and lawmakers to assess solar projects objectively. The analysis from the scorecard can then be used to gain additional funding from the state.

“I think that this is really at the crux of why C3 exists. If we’re going to reach these local, state, national global climate goals that we have, we need to really act locally,” Climate Policy Analyst Katie Ebinger said.

So far, C3 has used this scorecard on one solar project in the Charlottesville area, resulting in a petition with more than 300 signatures.

More information on the scorecard and its criteria can be found here.

