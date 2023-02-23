Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools dealing with spike in email scams

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s public schools are being threatened by a hacker following a recent cyberattack in California.

Beth Cheuk is the supervisor of community relations for Charlottesville City Schools. She says they saw a similar situation last fall when some student data was illegally posted.

“The bigger area of focus for our IT Department right now is just the ongoing scam emails that come in to school systems across the country,” Cheuk said Thursday, February 23. “Anytime you hear about these things, you just feel disappointed and you want to be even more vigilant.”

Charlottesville City Schools says its IT Department has been working around the clock to prevent student information from being hacked.

