Waynesboro implements burn ban effective until Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro has issued a city-wide burn ban effective until Sat at 4 p.m.

Recent windy weather and an overall dry winter have caused brush fires to occur more easily, they hope this ban helps prevent any outdoor fires.

“We’ve seen several instances around Augusta County today where down powerlines have started outdoor fires,” Captain Josh Jerrals with Waynesboro Fire Department said.

The state-wide burn ban after 4 p.m. went into effect last week, but Waynesboro Fire Department is taking extra precautions to ensure no undesired ground cover fires begin.

”It’s kind of one of those things well keep an eye on conditions and if they look like they improve or look like they’re getting worse well make an adjustment from there,” Captain Jerrals said.

He said ground cover fires are likely to affect more homes and property within the city, which ultimately will be more damaging.

The burn ban is in effect in the city of Waynesboro until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Stay up to date with any changes to the ban with Waynesboro Fire Department.

