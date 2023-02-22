Virginia among EV-friendliest states, according to iSeeCars.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the latest iSeeCars.com study, the electrical vehicle market is rapidly growing.

It says Virginia is the 15th EV-friendly state in the nation. Charlottesville, in particular, was 25% above the national average.

The study analyzed how many electrical vehicle chargers are available per resident.

Karl Brauer with the website says the nation will see more EV chargers in the coming years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.