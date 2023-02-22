Tuesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:

BOYS

Charlottesville 59, Fluvanna 58

Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

Miller 59, VES 30 (BRAC Quarterfinals)

GIRLS

Louisa County 48, Salem 33

Meridian 47, William Monroe 33

STAB 65, Collegiate 26 (LIS Quarterfinals)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.