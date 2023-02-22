Tuesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:
BOYS
Charlottesville 59, Fluvanna 58
Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63
Miller 59, VES 30 (BRAC Quarterfinals)
GIRLS
Louisa County 48, Salem 33
Meridian 47, William Monroe 33
STAB 65, Collegiate 26 (LIS Quarterfinals)
