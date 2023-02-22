Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tuesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

playoff highlights
playoff highlights(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball playoff scores and highlights:

BOYS

Charlottesville 59, Fluvanna 58

Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

Miller 59, VES 30 (BRAC Quarterfinals)

GIRLS

Louisa County 48, Salem 33

Meridian 47, William Monroe 33

STAB 65, Collegiate 26 (LIS Quarterfinals)

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’

Latest News

'Hoos beat Longwood 26-2
No. 19 UVA baseball scores 26 runs in blowout of Longwood
JP Christen
Charlottesville man shows his dedication to Pickleball
Pickleball
Charlottesville man shows his dedication to Pickleball
UVA basketball.
Virginia moves to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 Poll