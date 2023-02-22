Some Light AM Rain Showers Wednesday and Cooler. Wildly Warm by Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big temperature swings ahead as we move into the mid and late week. Clouds will return tonight and some light rain showers developing Wednesday morning. Not much rain expected, generally a tenth of an inch or less. Cooler temperatures in the 50s with skies remaining mostly cloudy.

Much warmer, sunny and breezy Thursday, as high temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Record breaking highs are expected. This will make it feel more like late May and not late February. The warmest temperatures we have experienced, since last Fall. Slowly cooling down behind a cold front Friday and turning much chillier Saturday with some light wintry mix and some chilly rain expected. Currently, this appears as a light event. Temperatures set to warm up again, by Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds increasing, wind tuns lighter. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Light rain showers in the AM. Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Much warmer and breezy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s! Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, but still mild. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. A chance for some wintry mix and rain. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 50s.

