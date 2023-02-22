Advertise With Us
Record Warmth Soon

Warmest Since Early November
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain from this morning is gone. Mostly cloudy sky will linger. Not as warm as yesterday. Still above average for late February. Also, the wind will be a lot lighter than what we had Tuesday.

The wind will turn to the south and west overnight into Thursday. This will cause temperatures to rise.

Expect record breaking warmth over much of the region Thursday afternoon! The record high for Charlottesville is 78 degrees set only a year ago. The forecast is for lower 80s.

Cooling Friday ahead of a weak weather maker due in on Saturday.

A little wintry mix to mainly chilly rain showers Saturday. Sunday will be the better weekend weather day.

Additional rain expected next Monday.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Low to mid 60s south.

Wednesday night: Rising temperatures to the 60s by dawn. South wind. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. Record warm highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday Partly sunny and breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Mainly chilly rain showers arrive. A little sleet/snow possible, mainly north at the onset. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs back in the 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Rain with highs in the cooler lower 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Drying and mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.

