Police investigating shooting along Page Street, one person injured

Scene along Page Street
Scene along Page Street(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes and Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the 10th & Page neighborhood.

Officers were called out to Page Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22. There, they found one person in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

