Police investigating shooting along Page Street, one person injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the 10th & Page neighborhood.

Officers were called out to Page Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22. There, they found one person in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Charlottesville police are investigative a shooting on Page st. CPD found a young black male with a gunshot wound in a car. They say he is in critical condition. No details on a suspect right now. @NBC29 pic.twitter.com/AdIEO7gBCM — Isabel Cleary (@IsabelCleary) February 22, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.