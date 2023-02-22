Police investigating shooting along Page Street, one person injured
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the 10th & Page neighborhood.
Officers were called out to Page Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 22. There, they found one person in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim is in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.