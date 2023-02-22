Piedmont Virginia Community College seeking input on new environmentally-friendly building

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is adding an environmentally-friendly building to its campus.

PVCC held a discussion Wednesday, Februart 22, for students to ask about the design and talk about the balance between sustainability and usability.

Some students had questions about the solar panels and what the architects are doing to offset the environmental impact of construction.

Once completed, this will be the first net-zero energy community college project in Virginia.

