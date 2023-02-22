No. 19 UVA baseball scores 26 runs in blowout of Longwood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa baseball team scored 26 runs Tuesday against Longwood, most the ‘Hoos have scored in 13 years since scoring 27 against Maryland in 2010. The ‘Hoos crushed the Lancers 26-2. At one point Virginia led 24-0. Virginia has now scored 65 runs in its first four games, most to start a season since Virginia’s inaugural season in 1889.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Four batters into the game, Virginia found itself up 2-0. Sophomore Casey Saucke singled home O’Ferrall and O’Donnell, his fifth and sixth RBI of the season. Ethan Anderson capped the first inning rally with a single that scored Gelof.

• Gelof left the yard for the third-straight game with a two-run homer in the second inning. His fly ball to center field hit the glove of the Longwood center fielder and bounced over the wall for his third round-tripper of the year. The home run capped another three-run rally and put UVA up 6-0.

• The Cavaliers sent 11 batters to the plate, racked up eight hits and scored seven runs to go up 13-0 in the third. The two-big hits in the frame came off the bat of Gelof who scored two on a double and Kyle Teel who also plated a pair on a two-out RBI single to right.

• The first six batters of the seventh inning reached base safely and two came around to score on an Anthony Stephan opposite field double. The big blow in the frame was off the bat of freshman Harrison Didawick who hit his second home run of the spring, a three-run shot to put UVA up 22-0.

• UVA relievers Kevin Jaxel, Cullen McKay, Angelo Tonas and Alex Greene each pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

• Longwood junior James Nelson put a stop to UVA’s shutout bid with a two-run homer to right field in the top of the eighth inning.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• Virginia has scored 20 or more runs twice in a season, four times under head coach Brian O’Connor (2006, 2010, 2020, 2023).

• The 65 runs through the first four games are second only to the program-record 70 posted by Virginia’s 1889 inaugural team.

• In four games, Jake Gelof is 9-for-17 with three home runs, three doubles and 13 RBI.

• Gelof moved into a tie for sixth place with UVA Baseball Hall of Famers Pavin Smith (2015-17), Steven Proscia (2009-11) and Bill Narleski (1984-87) on UVA’s all-time home run list with his 28th of his career. Tuesday was the 100th collegiate game played by Gelof.

• Virginia is 4-0 for the second-straight season and the ninth time in the O’Connor era (2004-present).

• The Cavaliers have scored multiple runs in the first inning of all four games this season and have yet to trail in a game.

• UVA improves to 17-2 all-time against Longwood and are 13-0 under O’Connor.

• First years Kevin Jaxel and Cullen McKay made their collegiate debuts in the contest.

• Graduate student Chris Baker had a pinch-hit RBI double in the fourth inning and has 5 RBI in five at bats this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia will host a three-game series against Columbia beginning Friday (Feb. 24). First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

