New research may help combat vision loss, UVA Health says

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scientists with UVA Health say they have found a contributor to blood vessel growth that can cause vision loss.

UVA Health says neovascular AMD affects more than 200 million people worldwide.

The scientists say they reduced VEGF levels in lab mice without unwanted side effects.

These new findings may lead to new treatments for the blood vessel overgrowth that results in loss of vision.

UVA Health says its team began investigating this 20 years ago, and finally made a breakthrough.

