Morning showers and cooler
Record high temperatures Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. An approaching warm front will bring showers to the region this morning. Temperatures will trend much cooler than yesterday’s high around 70. Meanwhile, expect summerlike conditions will be on tap Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Today: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Light mix, to rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
