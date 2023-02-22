Morning showers and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cloudy start. An approaching warm front will bring showers to the region this morning. Temperatures will trend much cooler than yesterday’s high around 70. Meanwhile, expect summerlike conditions will be on tap Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Today: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Light mix, to rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

