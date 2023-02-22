Leah Puryear selected as new Charlottesville City Councilor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After weeks of debate, Charlottesville’s newest city councilor is Leah Puryear. She says she is “ready to roll up her sleeves and get started.”

Tuesday evening, council unanimously elected Puryear to fill the empty spot Sena Magill left behind. Puryear will start on council Feb. 27 and serve through the end of 2023.

When asked if she plans to run for re-election in November, Puryear said her focus is on this term.

“What I hope to bring to the city council is new and fresh eyes, new and fresh opinions, and being willing to do the things that are most important right now. We are looking at the zoning ordinance, we must develop and implement a budget and we are looking to hire a permanent city manager,” Puryear said.

Puryear was chosen from a pool of six final candidates. A total of 19 people applied to fill the empty council seat.

“I was very surprised. I know people don’t think that, but I was. I had some very tough competition,” Puryear said.

Puryear may be a familiar face to some. She previously served on the Charlottesville City School Board -- an experience she says will help on council.

“My extensive work doing multi-level budgets, multi-million dollar budgets, my experience in the community serving on community boards -- both nonprofit and otherwise, my 16 years on the City School Board, and my higher ed administration experience at the University of Virginia,” Puryear answered when asked what past experience she brings to the table.

The new councilor says she wants to put a spotlight on health in the city.

“We’re looking at that from a social and emotional, but also a financial stability, and COVID has affected all of us. We need to make sure that we are financially stable, and that we have the things in place for our staff and for our citizens so that we can all be whole and healthy,” Puryear said.

Council also announced Tuesday that the firm PoliHire has been selected to conduct the search for a permanent city manager.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.