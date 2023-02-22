Advertise With Us
Henrico police: Teen found with gun at school

The Henrico County Police Department says a juvenile faces several petitions after bringing a gun to the Academy at Virginia Randolph
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a juvenile faces several petitions after bringing a gun to the Academy at Virginia Randolph on Wednesday.

“A Henrico Police school resource officer was onsite at Virginia Randolph, located at 2204 Mountain Road, when he was alerted by school administration about a possible weapon on school grounds,” police said in a news release.

Both the school administrator and the officer investigated the anonymous tip around 11:30 a.m. and found a 16-year-old male student with a firearm.

The teen was transported and admitted to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home on violations of:

  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • Possession of a concealed firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Police confirm that this is not one of the schools where Henrico is testing out metal detectors.

