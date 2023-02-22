Charlottesville and apartment managers inspect rat infestation at Greenstone on 5th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, February 22, Charlottesville’s Neighborhood Development Services and Greenstone on 5th property managers stopped by to check on an issue that one family says is causing unhealthy living conditions.

“We’ve confirmed that there’s a rat infestation,” Charlottesville’s Neighborhood Development Services Director James Freas said.

Last week, Emanuel Hannon reached out to NBC29 to share his story. He’s tried to get his family moved to another apartment in the same complex, but without success.

“They said there was no need to move us, just patch up the holes and everything should be alright,” Hannon said.

Since last week, the stove has been replaced and Hannon says that on Tuesday, February 21, maintenance came and patched up the holes chewed through walls.

Less than 24 hours later, there are signs of more chewing.

“It’s already starting to be ate through. They just waiting to find the next hole to come back through,” Hannon said.

Freas spoke on the next steps Community Housing Partners, which owns Greenstone on Fifth, has to take now that the rat infestation has been confirmed.

“The next step is they need to provide back to us their plan of how they’re going to address the issue,” Freas said. “We also are going to continue to listen to the residents, so if we hear additional issues from the residents that may also spur a need for action on our part.”

The city inspectors expect weekly written updates regarding the issue.

On Wednesday February 22 staff for Greenstone on 5th declined to do an on-camera or virtual interview. They sent a statement with proposed next steps, which is copied at the bottom of the article.

Right now, there is not a definitive timeline on when the issue may be resolved.

“I’m not going to really know what that timeline looks like until we see their plan. I understand that we’ve been really applying the pressure that they need to address this issue, and that they need to go above and beyond whatever they’ve done to date,” Freas said.

Hannon says that he just wants to protect his family.

“This is not healthy and safe at all,” he said. “There’s no way that this is healthy at all.”

The city says that so far, the apartment managers have had good communication with the city. If at any point that changes, the city says the next step would be to issue a citation.

Community Housing Partners, who owns Greenstone on 5th sent this statement:

“We take the safety and well-being of our residents very seriously, and we understand the urgency of the situation. We want to assure our residents and the community that we are taking steps to mitigate this issue as quickly as possible.

We continue to partner with a local exterminator to address the issue and previously set up 34 bait boxes throughout the community. We have been working to determine the source of the problem and identify and seal any potential entry points into our buildings. We have also replaced several damaged or missing bait boxes.

We are now working with an additional pest control vendor and are proposing to place an additional 100 bait stations in the attics, storage spaces, and exteriors of the property. We are also working with a new landscaper and are considering power washing all concrete pads around the dumpster areas with a repellent, as well as putting in rodent-repellant plantings by buildings. We believe that these additional measures will help to mitigate the issue in the long term.

We already collect trash at the property four times per week and are working to keep our dumpster areas clean. We are asking for residents’ help in keeping trash in the dumpsters and closing trash bags properly. We have set up cameras to help us find non-residents depositing trash in our containers and are considering more frequent trash pickups.

We have notified residents through a voice message and flyer about the steps we have taken to address the issue and let them know to contact us if they have a problem or suspect that they have a problem. Residents can call our main property office for information or resources, and we have been providing affected residents with glue boards and bait boxes. We have also been in communication with the City of Charlottesville about our plans to mitigate this issue and are working with the city to ensure that we are taking the right steps. There was an inspection at one of our units today, and we have shared with the city what corrective measures we have already taken and how we plan to proceed.

Again, we are taking this issue very seriously and are committed to finding a long-term solution. We will continue to provide updates as we make progress, and we encourage our residents to reach out to us with any concerns they may have.”

