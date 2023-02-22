Advertise With Us
Albemarle police investigating deadly shooting

Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting along Timberland Lane.

ACPD announced Wednesday, February 22, that officers were called out to that area around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. There, they found 34-year-old Joshua Lamont Jones of Charlottesville had been shot.

Jones was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Holmes with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

