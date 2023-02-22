Albemarle police investigating deadly shooting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting along Timberland Lane.

ACPD announced Wednesday, February 22, that officers were called out to that area around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired. There, they found 34-year-old Joshua Lamont Jones of Charlottesville had been shot.

Jones was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Holmes with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

