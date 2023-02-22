Albemarle considering recommendations for 2024 budget

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is hearing recommendations for the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

The proposed budget has big goals for public schools, such as building two elementary schools and a high school center.

“We are partnered with our public schools to help them deliver on that commitment that includes paying attention to capacity,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said.

It also includes a 4% increase in salary for all public servants.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re able to recruit and that we’re able to retain a quality workforce to be able to drive the committed improvements that we have, not just this year, but in the coming years,” Richardson said.

Despite fears of property taxes going up, the county is aiming to keep it the same as last year.

“This year, we’ve kept that rate at that same rate,” Richardson said. “For folks in Albemarle County, they’re going to see a decrease in their personal property taxes that they pay.”

The first public hearing for the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget is set for March 1.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.