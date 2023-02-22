Albemarle Co. police investigate homicide on Timberland Lane

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Around 9:42 p.m., Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Timberland Lane following reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered Joshua Lamont Jones, 34, of Charlottesville, had been shot.

Jones was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

This is an active investigation.

