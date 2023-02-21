Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia moves to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

UVA basketball.
UVA basketball.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.

Houston sits atop the poll at No. 1, switching spots with Alabama who now rests at No. 2.

Kansas, UCLA, and Purdue round out the top five. Miami is the only other team from the ACC in the Top 25, the team sits at No. 13.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’

Latest News

'Hoos hit four homers
No. 19 UVA baseball scores 24 runs in season opener, crushes Navy 24-5
Josh Sime dunks on Salem
Friday’s high school basketball regional playoffs scores & highlights 2/17
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day
Five UVA runners break 4-minute mile barrier on same day