Turning Windy Tuesday. Week of Temperature Swings!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Windy Tuesday and more temperature swings ahead this week. A cold front will move across the region by midday Tuesday and winds will turn gusty from the west at over 30-40 mph. This will present a high fire danger for this time of year, so don’t do any outdoor burning. Temperatures will top out well in the 60s. Cooler and cloudy Wednesday, with some light rain showers during the morning.

Much warmer and breezy Thursday, as high temperatures top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. This will make it feel more like late May and not late February. The warmest temperatures we have experienced, since last Fall. Cooling down behind a cold front Friday and turning much chillier Saturday with some light wintry mix and some cold rain expected. Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Variable clouds, sprinkle or isolated shower possible. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Turning sunny, milder and windy. Winds gusting over 30 mph. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler. Some light rain showers in the AM. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Much warmer and breezy. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s! Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. A chance for some wintry mix and rain. Highs lower 40s. Lows near 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 50s.

