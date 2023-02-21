Travelers can now fly nonstop to Orlando from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is welcoming Avelo, and also offering nonstop flights to Orlando.
CHO made the announcement during a press event Tuesday, February 21.
Flights will be offered Mondays and Fridays.
This is a developing story.
