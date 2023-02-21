Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual

The warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring meaning you’re suffering earlier.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of people were out enjoying the nice weather on Tuesday, but doctors warn it may not be so nice for some people.

“It probably started about two or three weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in people having more allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Maulin Desai with Patient First.

Allergy season is hitting earlier than usual. All of the warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring, meaning you’re suffering earlier.

> Record high temperatures expected on Thursday

Allergens are basically are basically your body reacting to a chemical release by the natural flora and your body responding to that chemical, and your body makes histamine reactions, and that’s how your body gets those symptoms,” Desai explained.

Doctors say an earlier allergy season is creating some concern from a medical standpoint because this is the time when other viruses like flu and COVID typically spread. Those illnesses can have overlapping symptoms with allergies.

“Allergies typically give you the itchy watery eyes. You’re not going to see that typically with a virus or a cold or a respiratory infection. Allergies won’t give you symptoms of fever, they won’t give you symptoms of body aches,” Desai said.

Still, there are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms, like not going outside when pollen counts are high.

“If you do go outdoors, go after it rains. The rain typically washes down a lot of the allergens. Try to keep the windows closed. Ensure you’re changing the air filters in the homes - any way to decrease the amount of exposure,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’

Latest News

Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville
Charlottesville pediatrician urging families to update info ahead of Medicaid changes
(FILE)
COVID-19 deaths skyrocket in Virginia nursing homes, AARP reports
COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
COVID and flu cases declining across Central Virginia
Greene County is working to come up with a plan for emergency medical services after an...
UVA Health increasing EMS training opportunities in rural areas
UVA Health: When to see your doctor about a lingering cough