Panorama Farms to offer natural burials

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a greener way to spend eternity, Albemarle County’s Panorama Farms is now branching into natural burials.

The process involves a biodegradable casket being placed directly in the ground.

Panorama Natural Burial founder Christopher Murray says this process is done all over the globe and is often more cost-effective than a traditional burial.

“It’s something that’s done around the rest of the world. In fact, 95% of it buries people in shrouds instead of fancy caskets,” Murray said.

Murray plans for the site to be available in the coming weeks.

