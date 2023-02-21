Panorama Farms to offer natural burials

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a greener way to spend eternity, Albemarle County’s Panorama Farms is now branching into natural burials.

The process involves a biodegradable casket being placed directly in the ground.

Panorama Natural Burial founder Christopher Murray says this process is done all over the globe and is often more cost-effective than a traditional burial.

“It’s something that’s done around the rest of the world. In fact, 95% of it buries people in shrouds instead of fancy caskets,” Murray said.

Murray plans for the site to be available in the coming weeks.

