Home sales slow in Charlottesville area

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a slow start for the housing market in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

However, prices are still climbing.

Sales are down, and there are fewer contracts happening, but the biggest difference in the Charlottesville area is the amount of inventory.

Albemarle is up almost 130% this January when compared to last year, while the city is up 95%.

“This is largely due to the fact that homes are staying on the market longer,” Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price said Tuesday, February 21. “They’re taking longer to sell, and this is allowing the inventory to build up a little bit, which is actually good news.”

Virginia REALTORS says across Virginia, more than 5,500 homes were sold, which is a 30% decline from January 2022. It says this marks the slowest January for home sales in eight years.

Information provided by Virginia REALTORS
Information provided by Virginia REALTORS(Virginia REALTORS)

