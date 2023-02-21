Advertise With Us
Hold on to your hat !

Sunny and mild
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies, mild temperatures, and a gusty wind today. A cold front will advance across the region dry. By Wednesday, it will lift north as a warm front. There will be a chance for scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures will soar into the 80s Thursday. Conditions will begin to cool for the late week into the weekend. Saturday will feature rain that may mix with sleet and freezing rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & windy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain, light mix, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Early showers, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 50s

