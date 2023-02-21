Gusty Wind Alert
Passing Shower Soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - West winds this Tuesday afternoon through early evening will gust 30 to 50 mph from the west!
Less wind overnight as clouds fill in ahead of a shower chance to start Wednesday.
Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow under a cloudy sky.
As the wind turns back to the southwest Thursday, expect record breaking warmth in the lower 80s across central Virginia in the afternoon!
Cooling on Friday. There’s still a chance for a little light snow/sleet to rain showers Saturday.
Improving conditions Sunday.
Tuesday afternoon: Mainly sunny with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s.
Tuesday night: The wind will become lighter as clouds increase. Lows in the 40s for most.
Wednesday: A passing morning rain shower. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows steady in the lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A quick rise in temperature to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusty southwest winds. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny and cooling. Highs 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. A chance for a little wintry mix and chilly rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Not as cold. Partly sunny, highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain risk at this time. Highs in the 50s.
