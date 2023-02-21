Gusty Wind Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - West winds this Tuesday afternoon through early evening will gust 30 to 50 mph from the west!

Less wind overnight as clouds fill in ahead of a shower chance to start Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow under a cloudy sky.

As the wind turns back to the southwest Thursday, expect record breaking warmth in the lower 80s across central Virginia in the afternoon!

Cooling on Friday. There’s still a chance for a little light snow/sleet to rain showers Saturday.

Improving conditions Sunday.

Tuesday afternoon: Mainly sunny with gusty winds. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday night: The wind will become lighter as clouds increase. Lows in the 40s for most.

Wednesday: A passing morning rain shower. Cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows steady in the lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A quick rise in temperature to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusty southwest winds. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooling. Highs 50s to lower 60s. Lows colder in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. A chance for a little wintry mix and chilly rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Not as cold. Partly sunny, highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain risk at this time. Highs in the 50s.

