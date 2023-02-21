Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Del. Hudson hopeful Gov. Youngkin signs Affordable Energy Act

Sally Hudson (FILE)
Sally Hudson (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legislation heading to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk could help lower your energy bills.

The bipartisan Affordable Energy Act aims to end price gouging and set fair prices for power bills for the long haul.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) is a chief patron of the bill. She says the legislation will hold Dominion Energy accountable.

“It’ll take some time for the bill to really hit people’s pocketbooks, because electric rates only get set every three years. So, the next time that the state will set Dominions electric rates is 2024. That means we have to wait a little while to see the benefits, but the impact of this bill will last,” the delegate said Tuesday, February 21.

Del. Hudson says Gov. Youngkin has shown support for this bill.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Coleman
Bodybuilder Jessica Coleman pumped for first pro event
City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
A Charlottesville apartment building has a problem with rats.
Charlottesville family frustrated with ‘rat infestation’ in apartment building
Roberta Carrier
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia lawmakers considering ‘water cremation’

Latest News

Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
Larry Sabato (FILE)
UVA Center for Politics Dir. Sabato weighs in on General Assembly’s short session
HB 1133 would have redefined carbon, so that it was not a "common carrier", making the carbon...
Two bills aimed at protecting landowners from over-intrusion by carbon pipeline builders died today in a senate committee
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online